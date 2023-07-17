Latest News

Election on the 2017 Census unacceptable: MQM-P Convener Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui

Saman SiddiquiJuly 17, 2023
MQM-P Convener Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui addresses a press conference in Karachi, on July 17, 2023

Election on the 2017 census is unacceptable, says Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) Convener Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui.

Addressing a press conference on Monday, MQM-P leader Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui expressed his reservations against the decision of the coalition government to hold the 2023 general elections on the basis of the old census.

Siddiqui said that the population of Karachi is around 30 million, which was about 14.9 million in the 2017 census, and his party would not accept figures less than this. 

MQM-P leader Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui maintained to resist the move after Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah announced that the government would not notify the recently concluded census as the results are not authentic and the Election Commission of Pakistan needs at least four months to complete the delimitation process.

He said that they had chosen the right path against injustices and tried in every situation to ensure peace in Karachi.

“MQM-P is the representative party of the urban areas of Sindh, especially Karachi; the impression being spread by the MQM London rally seems to be a conspiracy,” he said adding, “It was MQM Pakistan that did not leave the families of its martyrs alone. I request people not to be a party against the peace of this city; linguistic discrimination has been done in the constituencies, and it should be fixed before the elections.”

 

 

