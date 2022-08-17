Oyeyeah
Elon Musk clarifies hours after tweeting he’d purchase Manchester United

Musk's joke let Manchester United shares jump 17% at the start of early trading Wednesday,

Elon Musk
Tesla CEO Elon Musk says he joked on Twitter about buying the Manchester United football club.

The Tesla Inc. chief executive officer and the world’s richest person let 4 1/2 hours go by before clarifying he was only joking about purchasing the English football club listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

It all started when Tesla Inc.’s CEO  tweeted about his political allegiances.

And when a Tesla fan club account asked whether he was serious, Musk replied no, he is not buying any sports teams, clarifying “this is a long-running joke on Twitter.”

 

The well-intended joke let the Manchester United shares jump 17% at the start of early trading Wednesday, though the stock quickly pared gains and was up 3.2% to $13.19 as of 4:15 a.m. New York time.

Manchester United is valued at $4.6 billion, according to Forbes.

