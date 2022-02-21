Entrepreneurs’ Organization Lahore Chapter Welcomes Global Chairman on First Ever Pakistan Visit

The Lahore Chapter of the Entrepreneurs’ Organization (EO) welcomed the Global Chairman of EO, Mr. David Anderson on his first-ever visit to Pakistan. Established in 1987, Entrepreneurs’ Organization is a high-quality support network of more than 15,600 business leaders in over 60 countries with more than 200 local chapters, that serves the unique needs of the entrepreneur.

As the world’s only peer-to-peer network exclusively for entrepreneurs, EO aims to help business leaders achieve their full potential by enabling transformational growth. EO members consist of entrepreneurs and founders of businesses making more than US$1 million in annual revenue. EO’s chapters bring together the local entrepreneurial community and connect members with thought-leaders and peers through various forums.

President Lahore Chapter, Mr. Mohsin Khawaja shared how the Organization has helped local entrepreneurs through the power of connections, collective knowledge and experience, and collaborative learning. He also stated, “It is a matter of immense pride for the Pakistani entrepreneurial community to see our members being recognized on a global scale. One of our members has become the Regional Chair for the Middle East, Pakistan, and Africa region which is a great achievement.”

During the two-day tour, Mr. Anderson met with Syed Babar Ali, a renowned Pakistani businessman, and philanthropist, and visited some members’ company headquarters. To showcase the rich culture of Pakistan, the trip included a guided tour of Lahore’s historic walled city and a live viewing of the PSL cricket match at Gaddafi Stadium. A Dinner and Ghazal night was hosted by EO President Council Member, Mr. S.M. Imran (Ex-Vice Chairman LDA) in honour of newly appointed EO MEPA’s Regional Chair, Mr. Khurram Saleem. Mr. Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar, Governor of Punjab, and Mr. Shahzad Gill, Special Assistant to Prime Minister, graced the ghazal night with their presence.

Mr. Anderson said, “It is amazing to see this great chapter having a huge economic impact on the local community. I have learned a lot about the businesses of the distinguished members and also about the positive effect they are having in the community around them. While we as entrepreneurs want to make ourselves better, we change the world every day through the work that we do, and clearly, the Lahore chapter is exemplifying the EO vision.”