Ex-DG NAB Musaddiq Abbasi to be appointed as accountability adviser

Ex-DG NAB Musaddiq Abbasi will be appointed as accountability adviser in place of Mirza Shahzad Akbar.

According to the news source, the appointment letter of the former director-general of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Brigadier (Retd) Musaddiq Abbasi is likely to be issued soon.

He will replace former adviser Mirza Shahzad Akbar who resigned from the post on January 24.

“I have tendered my resignation today to PM as Adviser. I sincerely hope the process of accountability continues under [the] leadership of PM IK as per PTI’s manifesto. I will remain associated with the party [and] keep contributing as a member of the legal fraternity,” Akbar announced his decision to step down on Twitter.