SHC suspends orders for the exhumation of Aamir Liaquat’s body

Sindh High Court on Wednesday suspended the orders for the exhumation of famous televangelist Aamir Liaquat Hussain’s body.
The development comes as Aamir Liaquat’s children approached the SHC against the orders to conduct an autopsy of the deceased issued by a judicial magistrate in Karachi.
Aamir Liaquat Hussain’s son Ahmed and daughter Dua had filed a constitutional petition in the Sindh High Court against the June 23 order of the Judicial Magistrate.
The petition also requested to stop the postmortem of Aamir Liaquat and fix the petition for an immediate hearing.
A two-member bench of the Sindh High Court heard the petition of Aamir Liaquat Hussain’s children in which the court, after a brief hearing, issued a restraining order on the autopsy of Aamir Liaquat.
Petitioners’ counsel Zia Awan during the hearing maintained that the judicial magistrate hastily issued the order over a random citizen’s plea seeking exhumation and postmortem while Hussain’s family was never in its favour.
“The plea was a publicity stunt over which the family’s stance wasn’t heard properly,” Zia Awan stated.
The court also issued notices to Abdul Ahad, the petitioner of the plea seeking an autopsy, and other respondents of the case, directing the parties to submit their replies at the next hearing.
Amir Liaquat’s heirs’ lawyer Zia Awan talks to the media