SHC suspends orders for the exhumation of Aamir Liaquat’s body

Sindh High Court on Wednesday suspended the orders for the exhumation of famous televangelist Aamir Liaquat Hussain’s body.

The development comes as Aamir Liaquat’s children approached the SHC against the orders to conduct an autopsy of the deceased issued by a judicial magistrate in Karachi.

Aamir Liaquat Hussain’s son Ahmed and daughter Dua had filed a constitutional petition in the Sindh High Court against the June 23 order of the Judicial Magistrate.

The petition also requested to stop the postmortem of Aamir Liaquat and fix the petition for an immediate hearing.

A two-member bench of the Sindh High Court heard the petition of Aamir Liaquat Hussain’s children in which the court, after a brief hearing, issued a restraining order on the autopsy of Aamir Liaquat.

Petitioners’ counsel Zia Awan during the hearing maintained that the judicial magistrate hastily issued the order over a random citizen’s plea seeking exhumation and postmortem while Hussain’s family was never in its favour.

“The plea was a publicity stunt over which the family’s stance wasn’t heard properly,” Zia Awan stated.

The court also issued notices to Abdul Ahad, the petitioner of the plea seeking an autopsy, and other respondents of the case, directing the parties to submit their replies at the next hearing.

Amir Liaquat’s heirs’ lawyer Zia Awan talks to the media

Advocate Zia Awan after the hearing while talking to the media said a stranger went to court and obtained an autopsy order, the magistrate had examined the body twice and the police had also inspected the scene, the petitioner had said there was a property dispute.

According to Zia Awan, the police said that there were no signs of torture on the body of Aamir Liaquat. He added that the autopsy of Benazir Bhutto and Liaquat Ali Khan was not conducted.



Commenting on the cause of death, he said, “We think that Aamir Liaquat died of depression. His family will go to court against those who caused depression.”