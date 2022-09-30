One killed, 20 injured in an explosion in Balochistan’s Kohlu district

At least one person was killed and 20 injured in an explosion in Balochistan’s Kohlu district on Friday.



As reported the blast was carried out in a shop in Kohlu’s main market. The injured were rushed to District Headquarters Hospital.

The bomb went off inside a sweet shop in the main market.



According to the initial reports, a number of people were stuck under the debris of the shop as a result of the explosion, however, the rescue operation was underway.



The police and other law enforcement agencies cordoned off the site of the explosion, while the details about the nature of the blast were yet to be confirmed.

The police stated that a bomb disposal squad was called to the spot to ascertain the nature of the explosion.

According to the medical superintendent of the Kohlu District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital, Asghar Marri, more than 21 patients were brought to the facility.

Balochistan Education Minister Mir Naseebullah Marri told Dawn.com that a medical emergency has been imposed at the hospital.

Video clips and images from the location of the blast are being shared on social media.