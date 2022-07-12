Fact Check: Fawad Chaudhry mocks PPP with three year old video of a PIA plane landing at Karachi airport in rain

It was the other day when the PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry mocked PPP for its performance in Sindh after heave monsoon rains leashed Karachi.

However, the video he shared in a tweet showing a PIA plane landing on an inundated Karachi Airport runway, turns out to be three years old!

“And PPP wants to rule Pakistan:) 14 years of uninterrupted rule in Sindh has drowned the whole Sindh and Zardaris now want the whole Pak to implement the great Governance model of the NawabShah family,” he said.



And PPP wants to rule Pakistan:) 14 years of uninterrupted rule in Sindh has drowned whole Sindh and Zardaris now want whole Pak to implement great Governance model of NawabShah family… pic.twitter.com/BIOmzXSL9T — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) July 11, 2022

At first, people believed it to be the recent case of Karachi rain, however, a fact check has refuted the news.

Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) officially confirmed that the video was three years old.

“An old video is being flushed around on social media that shows an airplane moving on a runway covered in water,” CAA said.

“Please note that this is an old video, nearly 3 years old, and does not depict the present situation at Karachi’s JIAP (Jinnah International Airport), which is normal, with drains working normally,” the CAA confirmed.

Social media has been laden with hundreds of videos, live updates, memes as well as some misinformation regarding the current monsoon rains in Karachi.

The same10-second clip showing the Karachi Airport situation in rain was run on several television channels and social media accounts across Instagram and Facebook.

However, that was not the case.

According to officials, all the drains were working at normal capacity at the Karachi airport.

The investigation into to matter also turned down the false accusations.

Karachi airport and runway were actually operational on July 11 despite heavy rains in the city.

While some flights were reported to be delayed amid bad weather conditions.