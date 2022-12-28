Latest News

Faisal Vawda submits resignation to chairman Senate

Saman SiddiquiDecember 28, 2022
Faisal Vawda submitted his resignation to the chairman of the Senate Sadiq Sanjrani on Wednesday.

The development comes as the Former federal minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) ex-leader Faisal Vawda pursues Supreme Court’s ruling in his disqualification case.

He was elected as a senator on the PTI ticket in 2018.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) restored the former federal minister as a senator on December 9, after SC revoked his lifetime disqualification.

The Supreme Court ruled that the ECP has no jurisdiction under the constitution to decide upon the pre-election disqualification of a lawmaker.

In its four-page short order, SC nullified the verdicts of the ECP and the high court. It said: “ECP has no jurisdiction […] to inquire into and decide upon the matter of pre-election disqualification and disqualification of a returned candidate.”

 

 

 

 

