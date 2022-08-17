Faisalabad Incident: Female student abducted, ‘sexually harassed, filmed’ for refusing marriage proposal

Viral videos of the Faisalabad Incident have left the country in another shock of witnessing harassment.

A female medical student was abducted, ‘sexually harassed, filmed’ for refusing a marriage proposal!

This is 2022 and the society we live in seems to be worst than in the stone age.

Being digital age, the news good or bad travels the fastest revealing all forms of evil.

As reported, a renowned businessman Sheikh Danish and his daughter Ana Sheikh abducted a medical student Khadijah along with her brother after she turned down his marriage proposal of Sheikh Danish. They also tortured her, shaved her eyebrows, and trimmed her hair while shamelessly filming the whole incident.

There are no words to express the disgust what we just saw in the viral videos from Faisalabad.

Renown Business Sheikh Danish and his daughter Ana Sheikh abducted a medical student Khadijah along with her brother after she turned down the marriage proposal of Sheikh Danish .They tortured her ,shaved her eye brows and trimmed her hair . #Faisalabad pic.twitter.com/YUPl2GUV3z — Fariha Rana (@fari_licious) August 17, 2022

شیخ دانش کی بیٹی بھی گرفتار ھونی چاھیے جس نے اس بچی کے بال کاٹے جیسا بے غیرت باپ ھے ویسی ھی بیٹی اس فیملی کے بارے میں سنا ھے کہ اچھی ریپوٹیشن نہین ھے انکے بڑے بڑے لوگوں سے تعلقات ھیں جس کی وجہ سے پولیس بھی ان پر ھاتھ ھولا رکھتی ھے پہلے بھی کئی کیسز ھین ان پر

#Faisalabad 💔 pic.twitter.com/uCJJ9M08qM — Ahtasham Riaz 🇵🇰💚🏏 (@AhtashamRiaz22) August 16, 2022

They abducted her filmed her .The woman is also indulgef in this heinous activity but till now police didn't arrest her put a question mark on Police performance .CM Punjab Pervaiz Ilahi should take a legal action against it .#Faisalabad pic.twitter.com/oGya4oFgqH — Fariha Rana (@fari_licious) August 17, 2022

Luckily the police took action within hours to arrest the culprits involved in the incident.

“The Faisalabad police arrested this female accused yesterday along with the six suspects who tortured and humiliated the woman. CPO Faisalabad has appointed a special team to investigate the case. The accused involved in this sad incident will be severely punished,” says the statement issued by Punjab Police.



فیصل آباد پولیس نے خاتون پر تشدد اور تذلیل کرنے والے چھ ملزمان سمیت اس خاتون ملزمہ کو کل ہی گرفتار کر لیا تھا۔ سی پی او فیصل آباد نے اس کیس کی تفتیش کے لیے خصوصی ٹیم تعینات کی ہے۔ اس افسوسناک واقعہ میں ملوث ملزمان کو کڑی سزا دلوائی جائیگی. @fsdpolice https://t.co/U6pW3e1Z7v pic.twitter.com/cHNVxGpP48 — Punjab Police Official (@OfficialDPRPP) August 17, 2022

God knows how many incidents of such nature take place across the country that are never reported and culprits continue to enjoy the perks of being influential.