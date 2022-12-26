Fake News Alert: UAE dismisses reports of a visa ban on residents of certain Pakistani cities

UAE has dismisses reports of a visa ban on residents of certain Pakistani cities!



On Monday the United Arab Emirates UAE strongly denied reports of not providing visas to Pakistani citizens belonging to certain cities, terming it as “fake news”.



It was reported earlier that the UAE authorities have banned visit visas for Pakistani citizens from 24 cities.



Consulate General of the UAE Karachi Bakheet Ateeq Al Remeithi while speaking to Geo News said that no such ban has been imposed by the UAE government.

Mr Remeithi said that Pakistani citizens can apply to visit or any other UAE visa, adding that they are being provided visas.

He added that apart from the consulates in Islamabad and Lahore, he is personally issuing visas to the citizens born or residing in these cities, from the Karachi consulate.

The consulate general also said that rumours of such nature are spread from time to time.

Reports have been circulated that the gulf country will not allow visit visas to Pakistani citizens hailing from cities including Abbottabad, Attock, Bajaur Agency, Chakwal, Dera Ghazi Khan, Dera Ismail Khan, Hangu, Hunza, Quetta, Kasur, Kohat, Kotli, Khushab, Khurrum Agency, Larkana, Mohmand Agency, Muzaffargarh, Nawabshah, Parachinar, Sahiwal, Sargodha, Sheikhupura, Skardu and Sukkur.

A fake notice in circulation warned people to not apply if they belong to any of the aforementioned cities.

“Your visa will be rejected and the fee is non-refundable,” it added.

However, that’s, not the case.

OyeYeah shared this report on Dec 25, citing an unconfirmed source and mentioned that it was a developing story and will be updated accordingly.