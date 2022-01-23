Oyeyeah
Fake notification circulating on social media regarding COVID-19 restrictions

Be ware of the fake news!

A fake notification is circulating on social media regarding COVID-19 restrictions in the name of NCOC and NCOC meetings!

The fake notification in circulation is misguiding people by falsely stating that a ban on all types of indoor and outdoor gatherings, indoor gyms, intercity public transport, and educational institutions has been imposed.

However, National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Saturday warned netizens of a fake notice being circulated on social media regarding COVID restrictions.

“Yet another fake notification is circulating on social media regarding new restrictions due to COVID. No such notification issued today”, NCOC said while sharing a copy of the fake notification. 

Furthermore, NCOC was also notified of a fake account being run on Twitter.

 

 

 

