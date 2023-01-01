Latest News
Fake video of snowfall in Kaaba goes viral
We wonder how people can make fake things about holy places as well!
A fake video showing snowfall in Masjid al-Haram in Makkah, Saudi Arabia, went viral on social media.
The viral video has led the Saudi authorities to issue a clarification.
A video clip recently circulated on social media purportedly showing snowfall in the Grand Mosque in #Makkah is fake, the National Meteorological Center (NMC) said.
A video clip recently circulated on the social media purportedly showing snowfall in the Grand Mosque in #Makkah is fake, the the National Meteorological Center (NMC) said pic.twitter.com/CzfdH1j2fM— Saudi Gazette (@Saudi_Gazette) January 1, 2023
