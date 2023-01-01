Latest News

Fake video of snowfall in Kaaba goes viral

We wonder how people can make fake things about holy places as well!

January 1, 2023
A fake video showing snowfall in Masjid al-Haram in Makkah, Saudi Arabia, went viral on social media.

The viral video has led the Saudi authorities to issue a clarification.

A video clip recently circulated on social media purportedly showing snowfall in the Grand Mosque in #Makkah is fake, the National Meteorological Center (NMC) said.
 

We wonder how people can spread false and fake things about holy places as well!

Saman Siddiqui
Saman Siddiqui

Saman Siddiqui, A freelance journalist with a Master’s Degree in Mass Communication and MS in Peace and Conflict Studies. Associated with the media industry since 2006. Experience in various capacities including Program Host, Researcher, News Producer, Documentary Making, Voice Over, Content Writing Copy Editing, and Blogging, and currently associated with OyeYeah since 2018, working as an Editor.

