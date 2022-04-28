Farah Khan’s assets “significantly increased” from 2018 onward for “unknown reasons”, NAB orders inquiry

Farah Khan’s assets “significantly increased” from 2018 onward for “unknown reasons”, new investigations have revealed.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Thursday authorized an inquiry against Farah Khan.

Farah Khan a close friend of former prime minister Imran Khan’s wife Bushra Bibi, has already left Pakistan.

According to the corruption watchdog to the Farah Shahzadi alias Farah Khan – says Rs 847 million moved through her account in the last 3 years – went to USA 9 times and UAE 6 times – will probe a case under assets beyond known sources of income provision

According to a press release issued by NAB, a “huge turnover amounting to Rs847 million was found in her [bank] account during the last three years” which it said is not commensurate with her stated account profile.

“These credits were received in her personal account and withdrawn immediately after credit within a short time period,” it stated.

NAB added that multiple adverse media reports had been found where Farah — referred to in the statement as Farhat Shahzadi (Alias Farah Khan) — was alleged to “being involved in [acquiring] assets beyond legal means”.

In a review of Farah’s income tax returns, according to NAB, it was observed that her assets “significantly increased” from 2018 onwards “for unknown reasons”.

“Moreover, she has been frequently traveling to foreign jurisdictions; nine times to the USA and six times to the UAE,” it added.

On the other hand, Farah Shahzadi alias Farah Khan, took to social media to respond to the NAB’s inquiry directive against her.

“We will neither hide nor avoid investigations. We will appear before NAB’s inquiry team both in-person & through our legal team,” she said in a tweet on Thursday.

