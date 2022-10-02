Farmers’ protest in Islamabad continues for the fifth day!



Farmers, led by the Kisan Ittihad (Farmer’s union), had arrived in the capital on Wednesday to get their demands accepted have refused to budge from their stance, as the third round of negotiation between the government and the protesters ended in stalemate.



Kisaan Ittehaad’s protest turned into a sit-in as the farmers are demanding subsidies on fertilizers, pesticides, and diesel.



Additionally, they want tax cuts on agricultural machinery and tractors to be abolished, with an immediate effect.



On the other hand, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said that the sit-in by Kisaan Ittehaad was unjustified as all their demands had been heard and considered.

Interior Minister also said that the Kisan Etihad farmers had been informed about the proceedings.

“The cabinet has formed a committee which is working for the reduction of the electricity bills of agricultural tube wells. The government is taking farmers’ demands quite seriously,” he added.\

He added that the demand for deferring the tube well electricity bills had been accepted and notification had also been issued.

“Red Zone is the Red Line, and Kisaan Ittehaad or no other group is allowed to protest in the Red Zone,” Rana Sana stated.

He also warned that law would come into action against any group that protested in the Red Zone.

“The orders of the Supreme Court are very obvious. No protest will be held in Red Zone,” the interior minister warned.

Protesting farmers had entered the federal capital via Grand Trunk road five days ago and staged a sit-in at Blue Area – Islamabad’s central business hub merely a few kilometers away from the Red Zone.