FATF removes Pakistan from grey list after its 3 days plenary in Berlin

FATF removed Pakistan from the grey list on Friday after its 3 days plenary in Berlin, Germany.

FATF board has made an official announcement about Pakistan and other countries in Berlin, later in the day.



“We stand by our news about Pakistan being compliant with all FATF action items. It will likely be announced in a briefing, later today. However, as per FATF procedures, an official statement about removal is likely to be made after a formal on-site visit,” the brief said.



The four-day plenary session kicked off in Berlin, Germany, on Tuesday.

Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar led the Pakistani delegation in Berlin.

“The #FATF Plenary Meetings are continuing in Berlin. FATF will issue a Public Statement after the conclusion of the meetings tonight. Prejudging the outcome or speculative reporting could and should be avoided. GOP has arranged a media briefing at MOFA on Saturday morning on this issue,” Hina Rabbani Khar updated via tweet.



The #FATF Plenary Meetings r continuing in Berlin. FATF will issue a Public Statement after conclusion of the meetings tonight. Prejudging the outcome or speculative reporting could and should be avoided.

GOP has arranged a media briefing at MOFA on Saturday morning on this issue — Hina R Khar (@HinaRKhar) June 17, 2022