FATF removes Pakistan from grey list after its 3 days plenary in Berlin

According to the source, the outcome was expected to be in Pakistan's favour according to information available at the moment.

FATF removed Pakistan from the grey list on Friday after its 3 days plenary in Berlin, Germany.

FATF board has made an official announcement about Pakistan and other countries in Berlin, later in the day.

Published Earlier:

“We stand by our news about Pakistan being compliant with all FATF action items. It will likely be announced in a briefing, later today. However, as per FATF procedures, an official statement about removal is likely to be made after a formal on-site visit,” the brief said.

The four-day plenary session kicked off in Berlin, Germany, on Tuesday.

Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar led the Pakistani delegation in Berlin.

“The #FATF Plenary Meetings are continuing in Berlin. FATF will issue a Public Statement after the conclusion of the meetings tonight. Prejudging the outcome or speculative reporting could and should be avoided. GOP has arranged a media briefing at MOFA on Saturday morning on this issue,” Hina Rabbani Khar updated via tweet.
 

 
As reported, FATF has accepted Pakistan’s claim over implementing 27 actions. To verify the claim, Mission is likely to visit the country in July and give a good report that should become the base for exit in October.

Saman Siddiqui, A freelance journalist with a Master’s Degree in Mass Communication and MS in Peace and Conflict Studies. Associated with the media industry since 2006. Experience in various capacities including Program Host, Researcher, News Producer, Documentary Making, Voice Over, Content Writing Copy Editing, and Blogging, and currently associated with OyeYeah since 2018, working as an Editor.
