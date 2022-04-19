Oyeyeah
Fawad Chaudhry slammed for his misogynist comments targeting Hina Rabbani Khar

Unfortunately, even in 2021, Pakistani politicians don't know better when it comes to unapologetic misogyny

Fawad Chaudhry is being slammed for his misogynist comments targeting Hina Rabbani Khar!

PTI Federal Minister Fawad Chaudhry’s latest jab was at the newly appointed Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar in PM Shehbaz Sharif’s federal cabinet. 

Published Earlier:

PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry took to social media and criticized PPP MNA Hina Rabbani Khar while sharing an old interview clip of her.

Fawad Chaudhry in a tweet said, “When you appoint low IQ women whose only claim to fame is her Berkin bags and expensive eye shades such blunders to become a norm, hope ll get rid of this lot sooner than later.”

He meant to say Birkin bags!

It is terrible to see so many misogynistic remarks against her – when will we change?

Why are women judged on the basis of the clothes they wear and the bags they carry?

Fawad Chaudry’s comments have earned him a lot of flack from social media users including his own party’s supporters.

 

 

It is saddening to see such comments from a Pakistani politician when even, Hina Rabbani is being praised from across the border.

 

 

This is not the first time the PTI leader is being criticized for his narrow-mindedness and misogynist comments toward female Pakistani politicians.

Earlier PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz has been on his target list.

 

