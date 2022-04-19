Fawad Chaudhry slammed for his misogynist comments targeting Hina Rabbani Khar

Fawad Chaudhry is being slammed for his misogynist comments targeting Hina Rabbani Khar!

PTI Federal Minister Fawad Chaudhry’s latest jab was at the newly appointed Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar in PM Shehbaz Sharif’s federal cabinet.

PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry took to social media and criticized PPP MNA Hina Rabbani Khar while sharing an old interview clip of her.

Fawad Chaudhry in a tweet said, “When you appoint low IQ women whose only claim to fame is her Berkin bags and expensive eye shades such blunders to become a norm, hope ll get rid of this lot sooner than later.”

When you appoint a low IQ women whose only claim to fame is her Berkin bags and expensive eye shades such blunders ll become a norm, hope ll get rid of this lot sooner than later #ImportedGovernmentNamzanzoor pic.twitter.com/KCCkloO9kX — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) April 19, 2022

It is terrible to see so many misogynistic remarks against her – when will we change?

Why are women judged on the basis of the clothes they wear and the bags they carry?

Fawad Chaudry’s comments have earned him a lot of flack from social media users including his own party’s supporters.

Why are women judged on the basis of clothes they wear and bags they carry?! Why can’t they be judged on competence and diligence?! Hina Rabbani is an extremely talented person who has out shown several experienced people of her field in the past. This tweet is in bad taste. https://t.co/ox7su6C4AL — S. Qurrat ul Ain Shirazi (@annie_shirazi) April 19, 2022

If u take off ur #misogyny glasses & patriarchal ear plugs- just like ur leader- only then u might be able to grasp her calibre & professionalism U should stick to ur jugatbazi she is way beyond ur comprehension More power to u @HinaRKhar https://t.co/CJEvMkHu98 — Fauzia Yazdani (@yazdanifauzia) April 19, 2022

As a PTI voter, want to say such comments are unbecoming. She is a thorough professional who’s ‘claim to fame’ has been hard work, building a successful business, raising kids & empowering others. Not liking her in power is 1 thing but ridiculing her personally is quite another. — Selina Rashid Khan (@selinarashid) April 19, 2022

His party literally awarded a ministery to Zartaj Gul Wazir who was publicly saying things like Covid has 19 varieties and we got more rainfall because of Imran Khan but let’s attack Hina for being ‘low IQ’. https://t.co/fTMUTyHYY4 — Husn Hai Suhana (@Fatmounh) April 19, 2022

Mr Fawad this was below the belt. That lady did the very best she could. Defending Zardari is not an easy job. She might be many things but what she is not is a low IQ lady. We might disagree with her but she was excellent at replying under pressure.#امپورٹڈ_حکومت_نامنظور https://t.co/xlCx79fkcr — AulëTheSmith (@AuleTheSmith1) April 19, 2022

I’m not a PPP supporter but Hima is one of the most competent foreign ministers Pakistan ever had (way better than SMQ who sabotaged pak foreign policy for pooltical gains) .. such a misogynistic cheap comment https://t.co/se3oHNa5vl — Sherry (@CherieDamour_) April 19, 2022

That's how they target women in Paki politics.

Wonder what do her Berkin bags and eye shades have do with anything ! https://t.co/EFSmdPaJLY — 𝙕𝙪𝙗𝙖𝙧𝙞𝙖 𝙕𝙖𝙝𝙤𝙤𝙧 (@zeee_square) April 19, 2022

Ji Fawad sb asal mai you set the standards way too high. https://t.co/JDrqvsJRaz pic.twitter.com/OfyUpjxsJ5 — Azam Shahzad (@Azamshahzad1) April 19, 2022

By the way Fawad, here’s a Berkin Bag for you: https://t.co/uB4C4erFho pic.twitter.com/u7VZ4i6pqB — Khurram Qureshi (@qureshik74) April 19, 2022

It is saddening to see such comments from a Pakistani politician when even, Hina Rabbani is being praised from across the border.

Hina Rabbani Khar is back as Pakistan's Foreign Minister. Terrible to see so many misogynistic remarks against her – when will South Asia change? I have been in a couple of panels with her discussing South Asian geopolitics. She is brilliant. — Ashok Swain (@ashoswai) April 19, 2022

We Indian Demands Hina Rabbani Khar as external affairs Minister of Pakistan. She will be a good Foreign Minister as she has experience for this post. @HinaRKhar pic.twitter.com/znWth0V58E — Santosh Kumar (@sky__santosh) April 15, 2022

This is not the first time the PTI leader is being criticized for his narrow-mindedness and misogynist comments toward female Pakistani politicians.

Earlier PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz has been on his target list.