Fawad Chaudhry’s ‘racist’ remark against Pakhtun community draws ire

Pemra issues show-cause notice to ARY for airing racists remarks in Kashif Abbasi show

Fawad Chaudhry’s ‘racist’ remark against the Pakhtun community has drawn the ire of the citizens including fellow PTI leaders!

While making an appearance on the ARY News programme “Off the Record”, hosted by Kashif Abbasi.

Chaudhry remarked: “He took a big risk in going to the bathroom with a Khan (Pakhtun).”

Fawad which prompted Abbasi to cut to a break.

The two were discussing about the allegations made by the hacker that was later confirmed by the former Federal Investigation Agency Director General Bashir Memon about being locked in a bathroom of the Prime Minister House by former principal secretary Azam Khan.

 

The clip of the conversation from the news show is now doing rounds on social media.

In response to the quip, many have condemned the PTI leader’s comments and the hashtag #Pashtuns is trending on the Twitter timeline.

 

 

 

As reported, Pakistan’s electronic media regulator PEMRA has issued a show-cause notice to ARY News over Fawad Chaudhry’s racist remarks targeting Pashtuns on a talk show.

 

 

 

