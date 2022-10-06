Fawad Chaudhry’s ‘racist’ remark against Pakhtun community draws ire

Fawad Chaudhry’s ‘racist’ remark against the Pakhtun community has drawn the ire of the citizens including fellow PTI leaders!

While making an appearance on the ARY News programme “Off the Record”, hosted by Kashif Abbasi.

Chaudhry remarked: “He took a big risk in going to the bathroom with a Khan (Pakhtun).”

Fawad which prompted Abbasi to cut to a break.

The two were discussing about the allegations made by the hacker that was later confirmed by the former Federal Investigation Agency Director General Bashir Memon about being locked in a bathroom of the Prime Minister House by former principal secretary Azam Khan.

اعظم خان نے مجھے اپنے ساتھ باتھ روم میں بند کرلیا تھا،بشیر میمن

بڑا رسک لیا انہوں نے پٹھان کیساتھ باتھ روم میں جانے کا، فواد چوہدری

ناظرین ایک بریک لیتے ہیں،کاشف عباسی 😂 pic.twitter.com/Nn097eANsH — Mughees Ali (@mugheesali81) October 5, 2022

The clip of the conversation from the news show is now doing rounds on social media.

In response to the quip, many have condemned the PTI leader’s comments and the hashtag #Pashtuns is trending on the Twitter timeline.

Shame on PTI's Fawad Chaudhry for verbally abusing Pashtuns and shame on Kashif Abbasi and ARY for not stopping him and laughing ignorantly. PTI is full of dirty turn coat opportunists like Fawad Chaudhry. Will the Pashtuns in PTI confront Fawad Chaudhry? pic.twitter.com/6wop9zNjQl — Ihtesham Afghan (@IhteshamAfghan) October 6, 2022

Fawad Chaudhry's racist statement and Kashif Abbasi's racist giggle, explains the mainstream's attitude towards the Pashtun periphery. When ethnicities are reduced to mere caricatures then denying them of their rights becomes very easy. — Mohsin Dawar (@mjdawar) October 6, 2022

PTI's Fawad Chaudhry thinks it's ok to verbally abuse Pashtuns with vile anti-Pashtun slurs. ARY airs the slur and Kashif Abbasi, the host of the talk show Fawad Chaudhry decided to exhibit his true colours in, laughs it off. Shame on PTI and ARY. Shame on those who support PTI. — Khushal Khan (@Khushal_Khattak) October 5, 2022

Proud to be a PATHAN!! pic.twitter.com/4cn4wV3MHh — Dr. Hisham Inamullah Khan (@hiktweets) October 6, 2022

Hard to tell who is the worst racist: Fawad Chaudhry who made the nasty anti-Pashtun slur, Kashif Abbasi who let it air with a smirk or this fellow who tweeted it with a laughing emoji? https://t.co/Lv8hJMqUkY — Mohammad Taqi (@mazdaki) October 5, 2022

As a Pashtun, I strongly condemn Fawad Chaudhry's remarks on "off the record" @fawadchaudhry & Kashif Abbasi both should be ashamed & apologize to Pashtuns. These Pathan jokes are not OK at all.

#BoycottARYNews @Kashifabbasiary #BoycottARYNews pic.twitter.com/vetvzf83n9 — Ramzan khan (@ramzannkhann) October 6, 2022

Pashtuns have been systematically demonized through media & curricula & It has been so normalized that making fun of Pashtuns seems cute.

Structural discrimination against Pashtuns is deep-rooted in every sphere of Pak society.

But Coming from Fawad Chaudry I am not surprised https://t.co/brJ8P7GJt9 — Mirwais (@Mirwaiskk) October 5, 2022

Disgusting racism against Pashtuns by @fawadchaudhry – not surprising though; he keeps beating himself with his lows.@PTIofficial leadership that relies on votes of Pashtuns for power needs to take action against Fawad’s sick excuse of humour that stereotypes Pashtuns on TV. — Usama Khilji (@UsamaKhilji) October 6, 2022

As reported, Pakistan’s electronic media regulator PEMRA has issued a show-cause notice to ARY News over Fawad Chaudhry’s racist remarks targeting Pashtuns on a talk show.