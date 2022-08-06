Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chauhan once again appointed Punjab govt spokesman

Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chauhan has been once again appointed the Punjab government’s spokesman!

According to the notification issued by the Punjab government, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Fayyaz-ul-Hasan Chohan has been appointed as the spokesman of the Punjab government.

He will also look after the affairs of the public relations department.

It should be noted that Fayyazul Hasan Chauhan has also served as the spokesperson of the Punjab government in Usman Buzdar’s government.

Earlier in the day, a 21-member Punjab Cabinet took oath in Lahore.



Punjab Governor Muhammad Baleegh-ur-Rehman on Saturday administered the oath to the new provincial cabinet at Governor House in Lahore.

Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi was also present at the oath-taking ceremony at the Governor House.