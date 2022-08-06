Oyeyeah
Latest News

Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chauhan once again appointed Punjab govt spokesman

A 21-member Punjab Cabinet took oath in Lahore on Saturday.

OyeYeah News    By Saman Siddiqui3 views
posted on
Views

Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chauhan has been once again appointed the Punjab government’s spokesman!

According to the notification issued by the Punjab government, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Fayyaz-ul-Hasan Chohan has been appointed as the spokesman of the Punjab government.

Published Earlier:

He will also look after the affairs of the public relations department.

It should be noted that Fayyazul Hasan Chauhan has also served as the spokesperson of the Punjab government in Usman Buzdar’s government.

Earlier in the day, a 21-member Punjab Cabinet took oath in Lahore.

Punjab Governor Muhammad Baleegh-ur-Rehman on Saturday administered the oath to the new provincial cabinet at Governor House in Lahore.

Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi was also present at the oath-taking ceremony at the Governor House.

 

the authorSaman Siddiqui
Saman Siddiqui, A freelance journalist with a Master’s Degree in Mass Communication and MS in Peace and Conflict Studies. Associated with the media industry since 2006. Experience in various capacities including Program Host, Researcher, News Producer, Documentary Making, Voice Over, Content Writing Copy Editing, and Blogging, and currently associated with OyeYeah since 2018, working as an Editor.
All posts bySaman Siddiqui

You Might Also Like

Recommended For You