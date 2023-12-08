Federal board announces winter vacations for schools

The government on Friday announced the winter vacations for educational institutes functioning under the federal administration.





According to the notification issued by the Federal Directorate of Education, the winter break in the federal educational institutes will officially start from December 25 to December 29.

Hoever, the Federal Directorate of Education officials stated that the institutes will close on December 22, which falls on Friday, and reopen on January 1, 2024, (Monday).

Meanwhile, the Punjab and Sindh governments have already announced the winter vacation schedule for the year 2023.