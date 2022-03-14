Federal Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar refutes fuel crisis reports

Federal Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar has refuted reports of the fuel crisis in the country.
In a tweet shared on Monday, the federal minister said that the country has Diesel and Petrol stocks of more than one month.
He added, “This is the highest stock cover for many years. Some newspapers have carried the news that only 5 days stock is left. This is fake and contrary to the facts.”
