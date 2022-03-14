Oyeyeah
Latest News

Federal Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar refutes fuel crisis reports

Some newspapers have carried the news that only 5 days stock is left. This is fake and contrary to the facts," he said

OyeYeah News    By Saman Siddiqui
posted on
View

Federal Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar has refuted reports of the fuel crisis in the country.

In a tweet shared on Monday, the federal minister said that the country has Diesel and Petrol stocks of more than one month.

Published Earlier:

He added, “This is the highest stock cover for many years. Some newspapers have carried the news that only 5 days stock is left. This is fake and contrary to the facts.”

 

the authorSaman Siddiqui
Saman Siddiqui, A freelance journalist with a Master’s Degree in Mass Communication and MS in Peace and Conflict Studies. Associated with the media industry since 2006. Experience in various capacities including Program Host, Researcher, News Producer, Documentary Making, Voice Over, Content Writing Copy Editing, and Blogging, and currently associated with OyeYeah since 2018, working as an Editor.
All posts bySaman Siddiqui

You Might Also Like

Recommended For You