Female journalist clears the air why she slapped boy on live TV

Female journalist clears the air about why she had slapped the boy on live TV!



A video clip of the female journalist identified as Maira Hashmi went viral on social media showing her slapping a boy while giving a live beeper.



Maria Hashmi was reporting on the festival of Eid al-Adha for a private news channel and that viral clip overnight made her an internet sensation.



Hashmi took to Twitter to post a clarification regarding the incident.



According to her, the boy was harassing the family she was interviewing. Even after politely asking him to stop, the boy went on with the heckling, which made Hashmi lose her cool and she slapped him.



“This guy was harassing the family during the interview – which made the family upset. I first lovingly explained that don’t do this, but despite the explanation, this guy didn’t understand and was making a lot of noise – after which I made sure that his action wouldn’t be tolerated by giving him an opportunity,” she said in a tweet.





Well, her explanation has left the opinion of the netizens divided. Some came out supporting her but for many, that was not an act of a journalist.

He deserves another one. Good. — Arshad Yousafzai (@Arshadyousafzay) July 11, 2022

You did the right thing. Ignore the preachers around. Ye loug sirf social media py lecture dy skty judge kr skty hain. Ground situation mein jo hota ha wohi understand krta hai — Mona Khan (@mona_qau) July 12, 2022

صحافت میں تھپڑ مارنے کی اجازت بھی ہوتی ہے ؟ آپ پر ایف آئی آر ہونی چاہے یہ Child harassment ہے۔ — Arfan Majeed Mughal (@arfanmajeed71) July 11, 2022

Maira, I think you did the RIGHT THING. If his parents had done their job right you would have been able to do your with his interference. Boys like him need experiences like. — PV- (@VPogue_) July 12, 2022