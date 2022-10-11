Oyeyeah
22 years old female student mysteriously abducted from Lahore’s hospital

A case has been filed by the heirs against unidentified individual while investigations are underway.

By Saman Siddiqui
22 years old female student has been mysteriously abducted from Lahore’s hospital, it emerges on Tuesday.

The student identified as Ayesha, a student from Green Town, left her house in the morning to go to the university.

As reported, the student was mysteriously abducted from a hospital in Lahore where she was sent by Rescue staff after developing health issues while en route to her university on a metro bus.

Rescue officials rushed her to the General Hospital for immediate medical assistance as her health condition deteriorated on the metro bus on the route to the university.

Later, she was reported to be abducted from the hospital.

According to the sources, police has secured a CCTV footage from the spot as well.

This is a developing story.

