FIA arrests alleged mastermind of Mumbai attacks

The Federal Investigations Agency (FIA) has arrested suspect Sajid Mir with the aid of law enforcement agencies, the alleged mastermind of the Mumbai attacks.

The US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) had placed Mir on its most-wanted criminals’ list and had offered a $5 million reward for information leading to his arrest.

Sources claim that Sajid Mir had been missing since the 2008 attacks in Mumbai.

Rumours of his death had persisted for a long time.

However, the government is reluctant to acknowledge Sajid Mir’s formal detention.