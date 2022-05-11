FIA cyber crime wing arrest six people for involvement in child pornography

FIA cyber crime wing arrested six people for involvement in child pornography!

Arrested six people are accused involved in child pornography and harassing women, according to Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) source.



The arrests have been from Karachi, Hyderabad, Sukkur, and Ghotki under the accusation of harassing women and child pornography.

According to sources of FIA, two accused have been identified as Majid Mahmood and Mohsin Ali.

Whereas, accused Zubair was arrested from Karachi on the complaint of Interpol.

Accused Ameer Lond was arrested from Hyderabad while indecorous videos of 20 girls were recovered from him.

The other accused identified as Usman Ali was arrested from Ghotki and Munawar was arrested from Sukkur.