FIA summons PTI leaders, employees in prohibited funding case

FIA summons PTI leaders and employees in prohibited funding case!

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has launched a countrywide investigation against Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf leaders for using prohibited funding.

Following this, a total of six inquiries have been opened simultaneously in Islamabad, Lahore, Peshawar, Quetta, and Karachi.

In a major development in the prohibited funding case against PTI, the FIA has claimed to have traced at least four bank accounts of the party that were used to receive money from abroad.

In the course of the investigation, FIA has summoned former National Assembly speaker and senior PTI leader Asad Qaiser and Punjab Minister Mian Mahmood-ur-Rashid along with Imran Ismail and Seema Zia.

After receiving the summon, Asad Qaiser in a tweet said: “I want to tell the imported government that we are not afraid of such filthy tricks. The imported government should avoid using the national institutions for taking political revenge,” he said, advising them to sow as much as they can bear later.”

ابھی ایف آئی اے کا نوٹس موصول ہوا امپورٹڈ حکومت کو بتانا چاہتا ہوں کہ ایسے اوچھے ہتھکنڈوں سے گھبرانے والے نہیں ہیں ۔ امپورٹڈ حکومت قومی اداروں کو سیاسی انتقام کیلئے استعمال سے گزیر کریں ۔اتنا کریں جتنا کل کو برداشت کر سکیں ۔ — Asad Qaiser (@AsadQaiserPTI) August 6, 2022

As reported, on Saturday the FIA had called four employees of the PTI secretariat to investigate the money laundering and embezzlement in the funds, and also recorded statements of these employees.

Five investigation committees have been formed comprising three members each in different cities, while a committee has been set up at the headquarters for coordination.

The committees will proceed with the investigation in line with the directions of the ECP.

FIA Director-General Mohsin Butt is overseeing all investigations.