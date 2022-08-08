FIA to probe malicious social media campaign following Army helicopter crash!

Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has constituted a four-member JIT to investigate the matter of the social media campaign against the Pak Army following the Lasbela helicopter crash incident.

As reported, the Additional DG FIA has formed a special committee of Cyber Crimes Circle to probe into the said matter, headed by DG Cyber Crime Muhammad Jaffar.

The other members of the committee include Director Operations Waqar Chauhan, Additional Director Ayaz, and Assistant Director Imran Haider.

The special committee is also tasked to register cases action against those who are responsible for spreading negative propaganda by identifying them.

PM Shehbaz Sharif has termed campaign against military martyrs horrible!

“The social media campaign belittling & ridiculing the sacrifices of our martyrs was horrifying. This is what self-righteous political narratives do: they poison the minds of the youth & weaponise hate speech. Which way are we headed? The moment calls for a deep reflection,” PM said in a tweet.



Meanwhile other political leaders have also condenmed the hateful campaign spreading negative propaganda on social media regarding the helicopter crash.