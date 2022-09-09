Nine Zero: Fire erupts at sealed MQM founder Altaf Hussain’s house

Fire erupts at sealed MQM founder Altaf Hussain’s house popularly known as Nine-Zero in the wee hours of Friday.

As reported the mysterious fire has caused extensive damage to the property situated near Lal Qila ground in Karachi’s Azizabad locality, although no loss of life has been reported so far.

The fire department managed to extinguish the blaze in an hour, however, the cause of the fire remains unknown.

The famous Honda-50, of MQM founder Altaf Hussain that was parked inside 90, Azizabad and which in the initials years of MQM, symbolizes middle-class politics also burned down in the mysterious fire.

MQN’s headquarter, known as Nine Zero, along with dozens of offices were sealed by the authorities after a controversial speech by party founder Altaf Hussain back in 2016.

While in a statement shared by MQM alleges that the MQM’s Center Nine Zero was set on fire with some planning.

The Rabita Committee says that “Since August 22, 2016, electricity has been disconnected in Nine Zero, how can there be a short circuit? ” adding that evidence of arson is being collected, and details will be made public soon.

ایم کیوایم کے مرکزنائن زیرو کوآگ لگی نہیں بلکہ لگائی گئی ہے۔ رابطہ کمیٹی متحدہ قومی موومنٹ#SaveNineZero pic.twitter.com/GxyQss31Vk — MQM (@OfficialMqm) September 9, 2022

اس گھناؤنی کارروائی پر رابطہ کمیٹی اور تحریک کے کارکنان ہی نہیں بلکہ پوری قوم میں شدید غم وغصہ پایاجاتاہے ۔ رابطہ کمیٹی#SaveNineZero pic.twitter.com/UEyhI3YI4p — MQM (@OfficialMqm) September 9, 2022

22 اگست 2016ء سے نائن زیروکی بجلی منقطع ہے ، جب بجلی ہی نہیں تو پھرشارٹ سرکٹ کیسے ہوسکتاہے؟ رابطہ کمیٹی آگ لگا ئے جانے کے شواہد جمع کئے جارہے ہیں ، جلدہی تفصیلات عوام کے سامنے پیش کی جائیں گی۔رابطہ کمیٹی#SaveNineZero pic.twitter.com/GBvUSIhvRj — MQM (@OfficialMqm) September 9, 2022

The incident has left the hashtag #NineZeroBurnedDown trending on social media along with the last night’s incident videos.

People who still find Nine-Zero a symbol of politics in Karachi are sharing their thoughts on Twitter timeline:

Rangers & Fire Brigade team reached the inident site & cordon off the area to extinguish the fire.Rescue team after an hour

successfully managed to extinguish the blaze. As a responsible citizen we must appreciate Rangers instead of running malicious compaign#NineZeroBurnedDown https://t.co/fWLo4DZZZe — Engr.Saad Kaleem (@WordsOfKaleem) September 9, 2022

Nine zero is the symbol of unity, discipline, covenant and the identity of the middle class and Muhajir Nation. That area is under state and army. How can such a tragedy happen?#NineZeroBurnedDown #NineZeroMQM — Syed Rasikh Alvi (@syedrasikh_90) September 9, 2022

