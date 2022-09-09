Oyeyeah
Nine Zero: Fire erupts at sealed MQM founder Altaf Hussain’s house

Fire erupts at sealed MQM founder Altaf Hussain’s house popularly known as Nine-Zero in the wee hours of Friday.

As reported the mysterious fire has caused extensive damage to the property situated near Lal Qila ground in Karachi’s Azizabad locality, although no loss of life has been reported so far.

The fire department managed to extinguish the blaze in an hour, however, the cause of the fire remains unknown.

The famous Honda-50, of MQM founder Altaf Hussain that was parked inside 90, Azizabad and which in the initials years of MQM, symbolizes middle-class politics also burned down in the mysterious fire.

MQN’s headquarter, known as Nine Zero, along with dozens of offices were sealed by the authorities after a controversial speech by party founder Altaf Hussain back in 2016.

While in a statement shared by MQM alleges that the MQM’s Center Nine Zero was set on fire with some planning.

The Rabita Committee says that “Since August 22, 2016, electricity has been disconnected in Nine Zero, how can there be a short circuit? ” adding that evidence of arson is being collected, and details will be made public soon.

 

The incident has left the hashtag #NineZeroBurnedDown trending on social media along with the last night’s incident videos.

People who still find Nine-Zero a symbol of politics in Karachi are sharing their thoughts on Twitter timeline:

 

