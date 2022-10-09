Fire erupts in Centaurus Mall Islamabad on Sunday afternoon.

As reported, A fire broke out in Centaurus, the biggest shopping mall in the federal capital.

According to the details, a fire broke out on the third floor of Centaurus shopping mall.

A large number of people were present in the mall at the time of the fire.

The fire brigade and other rescue teams reached the shopping mall to douse the fire.

Islamabad residents rushed to Twitter to share the development on their respective Twitter handles!

A fire broke out in the third floor of Centurus Mall, one of the biggest buildings in Islamabad.



This building is owned by Azad Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas.#Centurus pic.twitter.com/m3JZ2J1Qpz — Muhammad Umar (@umarptimeo) October 9, 2022

Fire Erupted in Centaurus Mall Islamabad, Stay Safe and keep distance. #islamabad pic.twitter.com/oKb9cBVDeN — Rabina khan (@Rabinakhan78) October 9, 2022

This is a developing story and will be updated accordingly.