Oyeyeah
Latest News

Fire erupts in Centaurus Mall Islamabad

OyeYeah News    By Saman Siddiqui2 views
posted on
Views

Fire erupts in Centaurus Mall Islamabad on Sunday afternoon.

As reported, A fire broke out in Centaurus, the biggest shopping mall in the federal capital.

Published Earlier:

According to the details, a fire broke out on the third floor of Centaurus shopping mall.

 A large number of people were present in the mall at the time of the fire.

The fire brigade and other rescue teams reached the shopping mall to douse the fire.

Islamabad residents rushed to Twitter to share the development on their respective Twitter handles!

 

 

This is a developing story and will be updated accordingly.

the authorSaman Siddiqui
Saman Siddiqui, A freelance journalist with a Master’s Degree in Mass Communication and MS in Peace and Conflict Studies. Associated with the media industry since 2006. Experience in various capacities including Program Host, Researcher, News Producer, Documentary Making, Voice Over, Content Writing Copy Editing, and Blogging, and currently associated with OyeYeah since 2018, working as an Editor.
All posts bySaman Siddiqui

You Might Also Like

Recommended For You