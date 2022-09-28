One killed, two injured in firing at a Chinese dentist’s clinic in Karachi

One killed, and two people were injured in a firing incident at a Chinese dentist’s clinic in Karachi on Wednesday.



As reported, a man disguised as a patient opened fire at the doctor on his turn at the dentist’s clinic located in Karachi’s Sadar area.

According to the Senior Superintendent of Police South District Farrukh Raza, Dr. Hu Richard’s employee Ronald Raymond Chow was killed in the shooting incident.

According to SSP, Chinese doctor Hu Richard and his wife Margaret were injured in the firing.

As reported, the injured and the deceased held dual nationalities.

Police said that the assailant came to the clinic posing as a patient and opened fire on the doctor when it was his turn.

According to the official, the assailant, in his early 30s, was wearing trousers and a blue shirt.

The victims as 25-year-old Ronald, 72-year-old Margaret Hu, and 74-year-old Richard Hu.

Police surgeon Dr. Summaiya Syed told the news source that a man with bullet wounds was brought dead to the Dr. Ruth Pfau Civil Hospital.

As reported the injured were taken to the Jinnah Post-Graduate Medical Centre and are said to be in a critical state as they sustain bullet injury in their abdomen.

Taking notice of the incident, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah directed the chief secretary of Sindh to prepare a report on the firing and immediately arrest the perpetrators.

ایسے واقعات ناقابل برداشت ہیں؛ ملزمان کو جلد سے جلد گرفتار کیا جائے۔ وزیر داخلہ



چینی باشندوں کی سکیورٹی ہرصورت یقینی بنائی جائے۔ وزیر داخلہ رانا ثناءاللہ — Rana Sanaullah Office (@RSK_Office) September 28, 2022

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has sought a detailed report from the Karachi Additional IGP.

CM Sindh Murad Ali Shah also ordered the immediate arrest of the attackers and observed that such incidents were not tolerable, according to the official statement.