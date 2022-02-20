Five terrorists killed in North Waziristan in intelligence-based operation

Five terrorists have been killed in North Waziristan in an intelligence-based operation.

According to the report security forces on Sunday conducted an intelligence-based operation (IBO) on the reported presence of terrorists in the North Waziristan district of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

The military’s media wing Inter-Services Public Relation (ISPR) in a statement notified about the operation saying, wanted terrorists including Habib Nawaz alias Shakil, Waheedullah, Abdur Rehman, and Muhammad Ullah were killed in the operation.

While the identification of the fifth terrorist was being investigated, it added.

“Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed terrorists including submachine guns, hand grenades, and a large number of multiple calibre rounds,” the statement added.

According to ISPR, the terrorists were involved in activities against security forces including target killing and kidnapping for ransom.

Sepoy Shabbir Ahmed, a 28-year-old resident of Quetta, fought gallantly and inflicting casualties upon the terrorists, embraced martyrdom during an intense firefight, the statement added.

“Pakistan Army is determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve,” ISPR said.