Consumers in flood-hit areas can make calls on zero balance!

Telecom companies will provide free call services in flood-affected areas. Cellular Mobile Operators will provide free on-net voice calls to all their subscribers in flood-affected areas with a Zero / Nil balance.

On directions of PM Shehbaz Sharif, the consumers in the flood-hit areas in all the provinces can make calls even with zero balance.

The IT and Telecommunication ministry and Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) have issued directives for all mobile telecom companies to arrange the facility from Saturday, Aug 27.

“The initiative has been taken to improve public rescue and relief efforts,” a statement by the Prime Minister’s Office said.

PTA acknowledges the efforts of CMOs in providing timely and instant relief to #telecom consumers in these challenging times. There will be no call setup charges applicable on call connection and customers having no balance will be able to make on-net calls.#FloodinPakistan — PTA (@PTAofficialpk) August 27, 2022

Furthermore, PTA has allocated a short code “9999” to enable mobile subscribers to donate to ‘Prime Minister’s Flood Relief Fund 2022’. Users can donate Rs10 by typing ‘fund’ in SMS and sending it to 9999.