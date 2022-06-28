Flustered Karachiites take to streets over prolonged load-shedding

Flustered Karachiites took to the streets over prolonged load-shedding on Tuesday.
According to unconfirmed sources, a 60-year-old woman dies on the spot amid police tear gas shelling.
The situation of protest is being shared on social media as well:
Protests erupt in Karachi over worst loadshedding in scorching summer. Second day of protest against power outages at Karachi’s Mauripur Road pic.twitter.com/QQIYXb3TxS
— Sana Jamal (@Sana_Jamal) June 28, 2022
Protest against @KElectricPk in Karachi for power supply outage by #karachi people
Since privatization of #KESC Karachi facing unscheduled unannounced excessive Load-shedding n over billing by Mafia named #Kelectric #protest #KE #LoadsheddingUpdates pic.twitter.com/AuPeCveema
— IRSHAD SANJRANI (@Sanjrani) June 28, 2022
کراچی ماڑی پور روڈ پر لوڈشیڈنگ کے خلاف احتجاج
پولیس کی شیلنگ اور ریاستی دہشتگردی سے 60 سالہ خاتون جاں بحق
یہ ہے سندھ حکومت اور پی پی پی کا اصل فاشسٹ چہرہ 🖐#سازشیوں_کی_کارکردگی#Karachi pic.twitter.com/C1E13d3daR
— M. Hammad (@MHammad_PTI) June 28, 2022
Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Asif Bughio said that the residents dispersed for a while after the police action but resumed the protest shortly after.
“Electricity in several areas of Lyari, particularly the one adjacent to Mauripur road, has been suspended since 4 pm yesterday, he added.
“Due to prolonged disruption in the power supply, hundreds of residents blocked the road for hours,” he said, adding that the police tried to negotiate with them but they attacked the law enforcers with stones.
In the Gadap Town area, the load-shedding time has gone up to 18 hours in a day, while Shah Faisal Colony, Malir, Surjani Town, Gulistan-e-Jauhar, areas around Jahangir Road, Sultanabad, and Kala Pul, among some other areas, are reported being facing power outages of 14 hours or more.
Separate protests against water shortages were also reported from other parts of the city early on Tuesday morning as well.
According to traffic police, the residents of Liaquatabad’s Dak Khana, Shah Faisal Colony 2, and Kala Pul took to the streets.