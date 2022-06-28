Flustered Karachiites take to streets over prolonged load-shedding

Flustered Karachiites took to the streets over prolonged load-shedding on Tuesday.



Protests have erupted in Karachi over the worst load shedding in scorching summer. The protest against power outages on the second day at Karachi ’s Mauripur Road, which links the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) and SITE industrial areas.

The protestors burnt tyres and blocked the road for traffic

Later in the day, the police baton-charged the protesters, who have been protesting since last night, after they refused to vacate the main road.

According to unconfirmed sources, a 60-year-old woman dies on the spot amid police tear gas shelling.

The situation of protest is being shared on social media as well:

Protests erupt in Karachi over worst loadshedding in scorching summer. Second day of protest against power outages at Karachi’s Mauripur Road pic.twitter.com/QQIYXb3TxS — Sana Jamal (@Sana_Jamal) June 28, 2022

Protest against @KElectricPk in Karachi for power supply outage by #karachi people Since privatization of #KESC Karachi facing unscheduled unannounced excessive Load-shedding n over billing by Mafia named #Kelectric #protest #KE #LoadsheddingUpdates pic.twitter.com/AuPeCveema — IRSHAD SANJRANI (@Sanjrani) June 28, 2022

کراچی ماڑی پور روڈ پر لوڈشیڈنگ کے خلاف احتجاج

پولیس کی شیلنگ اور ریاستی دہشتگردی سے 60 سالہ خاتون جاں بحق

یہ ہے سندھ حکومت اور پی پی پی کا اصل فاشسٹ چہرہ 🖐#سازشیوں_کی_کارکردگی#Karachi pic.twitter.com/C1E13d3daR — M. Hammad (@MHammad_PTI) June 28, 2022