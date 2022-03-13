Foodpanda Riders Go on Strike in Karachi

Foodpanda Riders have gone on strike in Karachi!

During the last 3 days, the orders were delayed for 2 to 3 hours due to the nonavailability of riders.

Foodpanda users in Karachi faced outages while using the app and website for placing orders for food and Pandamart.

And at some locations, the app showed that some of the options were not available at all,

Upon inquiring through email about the disruption of the service, the response was:

As being reported, foodpanda_pk riders went on strike after shift timings were reduced as well as the bonuses.

The wages they were getting on each delivery were also slacked.

However, there isn’t any official endorsement of the news that came from Food Panda, however, the riders went vocal with their issues.