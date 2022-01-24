Oyeyeah
Former MNA Malik Ghulam Noor Rabbani Khar passes away

His funeral prayers will be offered in Kot Addu

Malik Ghulam Noor Rabbani KharMalik Ghulam Noor Rabbani Khar's memorable photo | OyeYeah News
Former MNA Malik Ghulam Noor Rabbani Khar passed away on Monday.

His funeral prayers will be offered in Kot Addu at his ancestral area Khar Dara Sananwan.

He was the younger brother of Former Governor Punjab Ghulam Mustafa Khar and the father of former foreign minister Hina Rabbani Khar and PPP MNA Malik Raza Rabbani Khar. 

As being reported he was under treatment in a private hospital in Lahore after suffering from a prolonged illness.

The veteran politician had been a member of the National Assembly of Pakistan, from September 2013 to May 2018.

Published Earlier:

PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto and PPP Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari have extended their condolences to the Rabbani family over the sad demise of former MNA Malik Ghulam Noor Rabbani Khar.

 

