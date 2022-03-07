Former president Rafiq Tarar passes away in Islamabad

Former president of Pakistan Rafiq Tarar passed away in Islamabad on Monday.



As being reported, Rafiq Tarar had been suffering from health issues for a long, He was 92.

According to details, Rafiq Tarar was shifted to the hospital after a complaint of chest pain.

His family is yet to announce the timings of his funeral prayers.

The late president’s grandson Ataullah Tarar in a social media post confirmed his demise.

میرے دادا جان محمد رفیق تارڑ رضائے الٰہی سے انتقال کر گئے ہیں۔



انا للہ وانا اليہ راجعون — Attaullah Tarar (@TararAttaullah) March 7, 2022

Muhammad Rafiq Tarar served as the 9th president of the country from January 1998 until his resignation in June 2001.

He also was also elected as a senator from Punjab in 1997.

Before joining politics he served as a senior justice of the Supreme Court from 1991 to 1994.

He also served as the 28th Chief Justice of Lahore High Court from 1989 to 1991.

Following the news of his demise, condolence messages are being extended on social media.

President Arif Alvi, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz President Shehbaz Sharif, Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa, and others have expressed their sadness on the leader’s demise on Twitter.

صدر مملکت ڈاکٹر عارف علوی کا سابق صدر محمد رفیق تارڑ کے انتقال پر اظہار افسوس



صدر مملکت کا سابق صدر کی وفات پر گہرے رنج و غم کا اظہار



اللہ تعالیٰ مرحوم کی مغفرت فرمائے، جوار رحمت میں جگہ عطا فرمائے، صدر مملکت



صدر مملکت کا اہل خانہ سے اظہار ہمدردی، صبر جمیل کی دعا — The President of Pakistan (@PresOfPakistan) March 7, 2022

اپنی دانش مندی، فہم وفراست اور بردباری سے معاملہ فہمی میں بھی ہمیشہ کلیدی کردار اد ا کیا۔ ان کی وفات ایک ذاتی صدمہ ہے۔ ان کی کمی ہمیشہ ہر قدم پر محسوس ہوتی رہے گی۔ اللہ تعالی تمام وابستگان کو صبر جمیل دے۔ آمین — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) March 7, 2022

General Qamar Javed Bajwa, #COAS, expresses heartfelt condolences on the sad demise of former President of Pakistan Muhammad Rafiq Tarar. “May Allah bless his soul & give strength to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss, Ameen”, COAS. — DG ISPR (@OfficialDGISPR) March 7, 2022