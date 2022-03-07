Former president Rafiq Tarar passes away in Islamabad

Oyeyeah
Former president of Pakistan Rafiq Tarar passed away in Islamabad on Monday.

As being reported, Rafiq Tarar had been suffering from health issues for a long, He was 92.

According to details, Rafiq Tarar was shifted to the hospital after a complaint of chest pain.

His family is yet to announce the timings of his funeral prayers.

The late president’s grandson Ataullah Tarar in a social media post confirmed his demise.

 

Muhammad Rafiq Tarar served as the 9th president of the country from January 1998 until his resignation in June 2001.

He also was also elected as a senator from Punjab in 1997.

Before joining politics he served as a senior justice of the Supreme Court from 1991 to 1994.

He also served as the 28th Chief Justice of Lahore High Court from 1989 to 1991.

Following the news of his demise, condolence messages are being extended on social media.

President Arif Alvi, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz President Shehbaz Sharif, Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa, and others have expressed their sadness on the leader’s demise on Twitter.

 

 

 

