Sara Inam’s funeral prayer offered in Islamabad

The funeral prayer of Sara Inam was offered in Islamabad’s Shahzad Town on Wednesday.

Sara Inam, a 37-year-old Canadian-Pakistani woman who was killed allegedly by her husband Shahnawaz Amir on Friday, was offered in Islamabad’s Shahzad Town.

As reported Sara Inam’s brother received her body at Islamabad’s Federal Government Polyclinic hospital.

Her parents and family had arrived in Pakistan a day earlier.

Sara Inam’s father has demanded that the suspect murderer should be given strict punishment.

Inam Rahim, Sara’s father, said that Shahnawaz’s behaviour was questionable from the beginning.

“He used to take the money and Sarah did not tell us. He wanted to loot Sara,” he said talking to the reporters.

He added that his daughter was born in Libya and got an education in Canada. Sara’s mother wanted her daughter to shift to Pakistan.

“She was grown up and could make her own decisions. Sara informed us that she got married,” Inam Rahim said, adding that he had a conversation with Shanawaz a couple of times.

As reported, Sara married Shahnawaz Amir, the son of analyst Ayaz Amir, three months ago.

Sara Inam was murdered by her husband Shahnawaz.

He allegedly killed her using a dumbbell and dumped her body in a bathtub at their farmhouse residence in Chak Shehzad.