GB Minister released by militants after Babusar-Chilas road standoff

GB Minister has been released by militants after the Babusar-Chilas road standoff on Saturday.

As reported, the Gilgit Baltistan senior minister Colonel (retired) Abaid Ullah Baig was abducted from Babusar Road while going to Gilgit from Islamabad on Friday.

Militants set up a blockade on one of Pakistan’s major tourist roads connecting Babusar Top in Kaghan valley in KP province with Chilas in Gilgit Baltistan, where the minister of the GB government was stuck in the traffic as well.

The said road goes as high as 4,200 metres.

The militant commander has given the government 10 days to release those involved in the 2013 Nanga Parbat killing of 11 foreigners, reports the news source.

As reported, the local commander of militants, accused of killing 11 foreigners in the 2013 Nanga Parbat, and his followers had blocked the road they were pressing for the release of their colleagues in jail and for the imposition of Islamic law and a ban on women’s sporting activities

Former GB government spokesperson Faizullah told Geo News that he has spoken to the minister and talks were underway for Colonel Abaid Ullah Baig’s release.

Faizullah had said he was present at the Jirga where negotiations are held with kidnappers.

“Religious figures and elders are also here in Thak Jal,” he had added.

Abaid Ullah Baig was elected from Hunza 6 on a PTI ticket.