Karachi NA-245 by-poll: GDA announces support for Farooq Sattar

Dr. Farooq Sattar is competing in the NA-245 by-election as an independent candidate

Farooq Sattar
GDA, the Grand Democratic Alliance, has announced its support for Farooq Sattar in the upcoming Karachi NA-245 by-poll.

Addressing a press conference at Functional League House Karachi, Muslim League Functional leader Sardar Abdul Rahim said that there is no better candidate than Farooq Sattar for Constituency 245.

GDA fully supports him, he added.

Farooq Sattar said that “The conditions of urban and rural Sindh are very bad, efforts have been made to further divide the people of Sindh, I am grateful to GDA for their support.”

Having formerly led the MQM,  the senior Pakistani politician Dr. Farooq Sattar is competing in the NA-245 by-election as an independent candidate using the Taala (padlock) symbol.

Published Earlier:

Karachi’s NA-245 had been vacated after the demise of PTI MNA Aamir Liaquat Hussain on June 9, 2022.

Poling for the by-elections is scheduled to take place on Aug 21.

