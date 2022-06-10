Gen Musharraf is Alive! Fake news declaring him dead in circulation

Indian media is at it again by publishing fake news about the death of former President Gen Pervez Musharraf on Friday.

It has been confirmed from his multiple close sources that he is in ill health but doing okay.

People are requested to refrain from joining the social media bandwagon and spreading news without verification.

Too much conflicting information emerging from reputed news sources.

The very irresponsible attitude of media gatekeepers came to light today!

It was reported earlier in the day that Pervez Musharraf was put on a ventilator after his health deteriorated.

However, an official statement was shared on behalf of his family, via the Twitter handle of Pervez Musharraf.

“He is not on the ventilator. Has been hospitalized for the last three weeks due to a complication of his ailment (Amyloidosis),” it said.



“Going through a difficult stage where recovery is not possible and organs are malfunctioning. Pray for ease in his daily living,” it added.

