General Asim Munir’s maiden KSA visit: COAS performs nafil inside Baitullah, meets Crown Prince

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman received COAS General Asim Munir in AlUla, at his winter camp

NewsDeskJanuary 9, 2023
General Asim Munir’s maiden KSA visit has garnered limelight for his high-profile meetings and receiving special treatment in Makkah.

On Monday, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir met Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman.

As quoted by the Saudi Press Agency (SPA), both “reviewed bilateral relations and the ways of enhancing them.”

The Saudi crown prince held a reception for the army chief at his winter camp in the Saudi city of AlUla.

The reception was also attended by Saudi Arabia’s Defence Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman and National Security Adviser Dr. Musaed bin Muhammad al Aiban.

COAS General Asim Munir arrived in Saudi Arabia on Jan 4 and is likely to return to Pakistan on Jan 10.

Earlier on Sunday, images of COAS at Masjid e Haram went viral on social media.

As reported, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen Asim Munir performed Umrah on Sunday. While the doors of Baitullah were opened for him.

After performing Umrah and praying Zuhr, he prayed Nawafil inside Kaaba.

 

Army Chief also visited Masjid-e-Nabwi, the second holiest mosque in Islam, where the Saudi security personnel escorted Pakistan’s military commander.

Earlier the week, the COAS called on Saudi Defence Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman and discussed the ways to strengthen cooperation between the two sides.

 

 

