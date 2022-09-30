Oyeyeah
Latest News

Geo Network channels taken off-air on cable networks across Pakistan

Broadcast has been interrupted due to a  technical glitch.

OyeYeah News    By NewsDesk8 views
posted on
Views

Geo Network channels were taken off-air on cable networks across Pakistan on Friday evening.

As reported, the broadcasting of Geo Network channels on cable including Geo News has been interrupted due to a  technical glitch.

Published Earlier:

According to Geo Network management, the problem will soon be resolved.

“We apologise for the inconvenience”, the management said.

Viewers can watch the live broadcast on the Geo News website and YouTube channel.

 

 

the authorNewsDesk
All posts byNewsDesk

You Might Also Like

Recommended For You