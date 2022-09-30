Geo Network channels taken off-air on cable networks across Pakistan

Geo Network channels were taken off-air on cable networks across Pakistan on Friday evening.
As reported, the broadcasting of Geo Network channels on cable including Geo News has been interrupted due to a technical glitch.
According to Geo Network management, the problem will soon be resolved.
“We apologise for the inconvenience”, the management said.
Viewers can watch the live broadcast on the Geo News website and YouTube channel.
کیبل پر جیو نیٹ ورک کے چینلز بشمول جیو نیوز کی نشریات تعطل کا شکار ہیں جس پر ادارہ ناظرین سے زحمت پر معذرت خواہ ہے۔ ملک بھر میں کیبل پر جیو نیٹ ورک کے چینلز کی نشریات بند ہوگئیں اور اس حوالے سے خرابی کی نشاندہی اور اسے دور کرنے کی کوششیں جاری ہیں۔#GeoNews pic.twitter.com/nUZC6apQoT
— Geo News Urdu (@geonews_urdu) September 30, 2022