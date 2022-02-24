Oyeyeah
Latest News

Gold price surges to Rs3,400 per tola in Pakistan

In the international market, the gold prices have risen above the $1,900-mark

OyeYeah News    By Saman Siddiqui9 views
posted on
Views

Gold price surged to Rs3,400 per tola in Pakistan on Thursday.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine ratcheted up fears of a war in Europe and drove investors away from riskier assets and into safe havens.

The development, like the rest of the world, has affected the bullion rates in Pakistan as well.

Published Earlier:

Read more: Oil prices surge towards $100 per barrel after Russia’s offensive against the neighbour Ukraine

The prices of yellow metal, which is considered a haven asset in times of uncertainty, in Pakistan on Thursday surged over 2.67% .

Ther gold rates rose Rs3,400 per tola and Rs2,915 per 10 grams to settle at Rs130,300 and Rs111,711, respectively.

In the international market, the gold prices have risen above the $1,900-mark, recording an increase of $77 per tola to settle at $1,972.

 

 

the authorSaman Siddiqui
Saman Siddiqui, A freelance journalist with a Master’s Degree in Mass Communication and MS in Peace and Conflict Studies. Associated with the media industry since 2006. Experience in various capacities including Program Host, Researcher, News Producer, Documentary Making, Voice Over, Content Writing Copy Editing, and Blogging, and currently associated with OyeYeah since 2018, working as an Editor.
All posts bySaman Siddiqui

You Might Also Like

Recommended For You