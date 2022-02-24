Gold price surges to Rs3,400 per tola in Pakistan

Gold price surged to Rs3,400 per tola in Pakistan on Thursday.



Russia’s invasion of Ukraine ratcheted up fears of a war in Europe and drove investors away from riskier assets and into safe havens.

The development, like the rest of the world, has affected the bullion rates in Pakistan as well.

The prices of yellow metal, which is considered a haven asset in times of uncertainty, in Pakistan on Thursday surged over 2.67% .

Ther gold rates rose Rs3,400 per tola and Rs2,915 per 10 grams to settle at Rs130,300 and Rs111,711, respectively.

In the international market, the gold prices have risen above the $1,900-mark, recording an increase of $77 per tola to settle at $1,972.