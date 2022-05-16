Gold prices hit historic high in Pakistan

After Dollar rates, gold prices hit a historic high in Pakistan on Monday.

The depreciation of the Pakistani rupee has led to the price of the precious metal by rising Rs700 to an all-time high of Rs136,600 per tola on Monday.

While per 10-gram gold of 24 kt price with an increase of Rs600 reached Rs1,17,112.

The rate of 10-gram gold of 22 kt has surged to Rs1,07,373.

According to the All Sindh Saraf and Jewellers Association, the price of gold had closed at Rs135,900 per tola on Saturday.

Last week, which ended May 14, the bullion rate gained Rs3,100 cumulatively.

The gold price in the international market has been raised by 14 US dollars.

Meanwhile, the price of 24 kt Silver in the local market, per tola is Rs1560 and 10-gram Rs1337.44.