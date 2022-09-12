Gold rates hit record high as price surged by Rs3,000 per tola

Gold rates on Monday hit a record high as the price surged by Rs3,000 per tola!



Once again a huge increase in the price of gold per tola was seen across the country by thousands of rupees.



According to details, the price of gold per ounce in the international bullion market has increased by 15 dollars to 1732 dollars.



After the increase in prices in the international market, a large increase in the price of gold per tola was recorded in Lahore, Karachi, Islamabad, Peshawar, Quetta, Hyderabad, Sukkur, Gujranwala, Rawalpindi, and other cities.



As per the data released by the All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association (APSGJA), the price of gold has jumped by Rs3,000 per tola and Rs2,572 per 10 grams to Rs156,000 and Rs133,745 in Pakistan on Monday.

As reported, the gold rates in Pakistan are around Rs4,000 below the cost compared to the rate in the Dubai market.

On the other hand, silver prices in the domestic market gained Rs30 per tola and Rs25.72 per 10 grams to settle at Rs1,570 per tola and Rs1,346.02 per 10 grams.

Pakistan fulfills its domestic demand for yellow metal through imports, as it does not produce gold locally.