Good news for K-Electric consumers!

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) announced a reduction in the power tariff by Rs4.87 for K-Electric consumers on Thursday.

The decision has been made under the head of the fuel adjustment charges for August.

During the hearing, the NEPRA said that the production cost of K-Electric is Rs38 per unit and the price of purchased electricity is Rs14.

NEPRA orders KE to make efforts for low-cost power generation for Karachi

During the hearing, NEPRA Chairman Tauseef H Farooqi was informed that the KE has filed a petition for an electricity price cut of Rs4.21 per unit.

At this, NEPRA’s KP member Engineer Maqsood Anwer said that the company takes electricity from the national grid at a low price but is generating electricity on its own at a high cost.

Farooqi responded that the KE is purchasing electricity from the national grid for Rs13.61 per unit and generating its own electricity at a rate of more than Rs37 per unit.

“KE is generating power for an additional Rs24 per unit as compared to the national grid,” he said.

NEPRA Chairman Tauseef H Farooqi asked how a company can expect a price cut in this condition.

NEPRA’s KP member Engineer Maqsood Anwer said that consumers will get a relief of Rs6 per unit of electricity if KE lowered the cost of power generation at its end.

At this, the NEPRA chair directed the KE officials to make efforts for electricity generation at a lower cost.

Furthermore, Farooqi expressed the intention to hear the issues of Karachi consumers in an open court.