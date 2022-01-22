Oyeyeah
Google Doodle pays homage to activist Perween Rahman on her 65th Birthday

Perween Rahman was a Pakistani social activist, director of the Orangi Pilot Project Research and Training Institute.

22 of January marks the 65th birth anniversary of the late social activist, architect, and urban planner Perween Rahman who has shot dead in Karachi eight years ago.

She had devoted her life to uplifting marginalized communities in Pakistan.

Rehman led the Orangi Pilot Project, one of the most successful non-profit programs which helps local communities escape from poverty in the South Asian country.

She is widely hailed as a top development worker in the country’s largest metropolis city. 

For her accomplishments, Perween received various honors from the government including Sitara-e-Shujaat.

Paying tribute to the late activist, doodle illustrated Perween looking at Orangi Town from the window of her office. 

Born on Jan 22, 1957, in Dhaka, she studied architecture and went on to earn her master’s in housing, building, and urban planning from the Institute of Housing Studies in Rotterdam, the Netherlands.

In 1982, she startedworking as an unpaid intern for the Orangi Pilot Project (OPP).

Oscar-winning filmmaker Orlando Von Einsiedel directed a short film Into Dust, based on Peween’s life, it was released on Amazon Prime in 2021.

After a hiatus of almost eight years, an anti-terrorism court in Karachi in December 2021,  finally sentenced four men to life in the murder case of Orangi Pilot Project (OPP) director and social activist Perween Rahman.

