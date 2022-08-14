Google marks Pakistan’s 75 Independence Day with Frere Hall doodle

Google marks Pakistan’s 75 Independence Day with a Frere Hall doodle!

Marking the independence day celebrations of Pakistan, Google Doodle briefed about choosing the iconic Frere Hall building, Karachi, said, “Today’s artwork features Frere Hall in Karachi, which was built to serve as a town hall in 1865.”

“The historic building is now a popular tourist destination that houses Karachi’s largest library, the Liaquat National Library, with a collection of more than 70,000 books and manuscripts.”

“In 1980, famous Pakistani artist Sadequain was chosen to decorate the hall’s ceilings,” it added.

“On this day in 1947, Pakistan gained independence and became a sovereign nation. This public holiday commemorates the deeds and legacies of Pakistan’s founders,” reads the Google Doodle message.

“Celebrations for the country’s Independence Day start with a 31-gun salute in the federal capital, Islamabad, followed by flag-hoisting ceremonies at presidential and parliament buildings,” it added.

“Many speeches on national progress are made by political leaders and televised live to the public.”