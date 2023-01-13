Governor Punjab confirms receipt of ‘brief’ advice, says will take the decision with ‘heavy heart’

The Governor House received the Punjab Assembly’s dissolution advice initiated by Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi in a sealed envelope on Thursday, shortly after 10 pm.



It was confirmed by the governor of Punjab himself in a tweet.

Geo News quoted the Punjab Governor Balighur Rehman as saying that dissolving the assembly, which was the representative body of millions of people, would not be an easy decision to take, one he would undertake “with a heavy heart.

“I, Parvez Elahi Chief Minister Punjab, hereby advise you to dissolve the provincial assembly of Punjab,” reads the signed advice sent to the governor.

Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi on Thursday formally advised the governor of Punjab to dissolve the provincial legislature, just hours after taking the vote of confidence from the house.

However, there have been speculations as images of plain paper having single-liner advice written by CM Punjab were over whether the assembly would be disbanded or not.

Because of the overwriting on the note, it was speculated that Governor may call and personally make sure it’s authenticity by meeting Pervez Elahi.

While hours later, a ‘genuine’ copy of the document (on the chief minister’s official letterhead) was shared by his son, PML-Q leader Moonis Elahi from his Twitter.

Moonis Elahi said, “Promise fulfilled,” and addressing PTI chief Imran Khan, he wished: “May we see you back in PM seat soon. InshaAllah.”

