Governor Punjab de-notifies Chief Minister Pervez Elahi

Governor Punjab Balighur Rehman has de-notified Chief Minister Pervez Elahi.



The development comes in the wee hours of Friday.

But Pervez Elahi has refused to leave the post and decided to challenge it in Lahore High Court, this morning.

According to the notification, the provincial cabinet stands dissolved and the chief minister is asked to continue until a new CM is elected.



Punjab governor in a tweet announced that “Since CM has refrained from obtaining the vote of confidence at the appointed day and time, therefore, he ceases to hold office. Orders were issued this evening.”



Governor Punjab also shared a copy of the notification on his official Twitter handle.





The notification states, “Consequent to the facts that Ch Pervaiz Elahi, CM Punjab, refrained from obtaining the vote of confidence at 1600 hrs yesterday, in line with an Order under Article 130 (7) of the Constitution of Islamic Republic of Pakistan, issued under my hand on 19th December 2022, in line with Rule 22 (7) of the Rules of Procedures of Provincial Assembly of Punjab, 1997, and that he still has not done so ever after the lapse of another twenty-four hours, I am satisfied that he does not command the confidence of the majority of the members of the Punjab Assembly and therefore ceases to hold his office with immediate effect.”