Govt. announces four-day Eid-ul-Fitr holiday

The government has announced a four-day Eid-ul Fitr holiday!



According to the notification, the Eid ul Fitr 2022 holidays will be observed from Monday, May 2 to Thursday, May 5.

Sources claim that Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif was sent a summary recommending three days of holidays marking the occasion of eid, however, the premier approved four days of leave.

Meanwhile, Eid is likely to be celebrated in Pakistan on May 3, as per the prediction of the MET department.

However, the official announcement of the Shawal moon sighting will be made by the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee

Ruet-e-Hilal Committee meeting will be held on 1 May in Islamabad to watch the moon of Eid-ul-Fitr.